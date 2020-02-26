NEW CHALLENGE: Ash Wednesday marks start of 40 days, 40 items initiative

Caleb’s Closet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves as a foster care clothing closet for Lubbock, Texas, and the surrounding communities. (Source: Caleb's Closet)
By KCBD Staff | February 26, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 5:17 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ash Wednesday marks the kick off to the 40 days, 40 items initiative at Caleb’s Closet.

Caleb’s Closet is a Lubbock non-profit organization, run strictly by volunteers. They provide clothing and essential items needed for those entering foster care.

They are challenging the public this year during the season of Lent.

Each day of Lent, have your child or teen remove one item from their closet that they no longer wear. Just put it aside in a bag or luggage you are willing to donate.

At the end of Lent, in 40 days, you can donate your items to Caleb’s Closet.

Donations are accepted around the clock at Lubbock Baptist Temple located at 3215 60th Street. You are able to put items in the bins in on the east side of the church. They will distribute the clothing to children entering foster care.

