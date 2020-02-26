One Class At A Time: Abernathy Middle School teacher, Abernathy United awarded $500

ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - Abernathy Middle School teacher David Revilla is the sixth 2019-2020 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.
“It makes my heart happy to have that happen, to have those kids and adults in the community to think so highly of me,” Revilla said. “It’s humbling.”
Revilla teaches 7th and 8th grade social studies. He tells KCBD he strives to ensure his students leave the classroom with a love of history.
“A lot of times people think it’s about a bunch of old dead guys and it’s not,” Revilla said. “There’s so much more to it than that. I try to convey to the kids that these guys were human just like you and me. They made mistakes. They did some great things.”
Revilla hopes his students go on to do great things, as well. He himself continues to do great things as an educator. This career comes after his time serving our country as a Marine. You can see the military traits in the way his classroom operates.
“Whenever I was in the service, I wanted to make a difference,” Revilla said. “I think instilling discipline in these youngsters lives, I think sometimes they lack that and so hopefully I can get that done.”
The One Class at a Time program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. Revilla chose Abernathy United Church, which was a result of a merger of small church congregations.
“The real goal for our church is to spread the Gospel and, secondly, it’s really focused on modeling the love of Christ,” David Miller said. “That’s really tangible. So, it has to do with meeting people where they are and meeting needs.”
Miller said Abernathy United believes all resources belong to God. With this donation, there’s a greater opportunity to use those resources to serve other people.
“There are a lot of things we can do with any amount of money related to spreading the love of Christ in our community, especially when it comes from somebody like David Revilla,” Miller said. “We have so many great teachers and administrators here who model servant leadership originally modeled by Christ himself.”
Revilla is confident his students will be the next generation of leaders.
“Bottom line is we are trying to get these youngsters to be informed voters one of these days because they will be the future leaders,” Revilla said. “I want to make sure they have the historical background and draw from the historical background and see how our founding fathers, the obstacles they had to overcome so one of these days when they are in leadership positions, maybe they can draw on that.”
If you would like to nominate a teacher to receive the One Class at a Time recognition, click here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.