Pastor, police chief work to prepare church-goers in case of emergency situations

SEAGRAVES, Texas (KCBD) - The issue of church safety has weighed heavily on the minds of many churchgoers within recent months, so much so that church safety trainings are becoming more common.
That was what got the conversation going within the First Baptist Church in Seagraves.
This weekend they will host a seminar with the help of a Dallas-Fort Worth organization that concentrates on safety management called the American Institution of Management Strategies.
“The saying that we have is ‘we cover everything from the parking lot to the pulpit and everything in between’," Mick Kimbrow, Seagraves police chief, said. "We try to prepare every member of the church because so many people wear so many different hats in the church.”
Registration is still open for anyone to attend the two-day seminar inside the First Baptist Church in Seagraves at 1205 Ave. F. Times are from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The cost of the seminar is $59 for one day or $89 for both days.
During those two days, attendees will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience and a lesson on situational awareness.
The idea behind the training was to help churchgoers come up with a plan on church safety.
Shootings inside churches, like the one inside a church in White Settlement in late December, prompted this seminar. During that incident a gunman was shot and killed by a church safety guard after shooting and killing two others.
“We’re deciding now, what are we going to do when something bad happens," Dan Reynolds, pastor of the First Baptist Church, said. Because if you’re trying to make the decision on when it’s happening, then it’s too late.”
Reynolds is also a member of the Seagraves Police Department.
Reynolds says the idea to bring this to Seagraves was during Chief Kimbrow’s pinning ceremony in December, when he first started his job in Seagraves.
It was during the ceremony Reynolds met Chief Anthony Williams, a mentor to Kimbrow and an organizer with AIMS. The got to talking and came up with the idea to host the seminar.
“You have to have situational awareness, ears on, all the time. At the grocery store, at the restaurant, you have to know what’s going on around you," Kimbrow said. "And it’s just sad that we have to bring this concept into the house of worship because we also thought this was the safest place on earth, when in reality this is one of the main focal points where people seek out to cause their destruction.”
The Seagraves team also plans on taking this seminar on the road and is planning some dates for churches in Lubbock, possibly sometime in March.
All people are invited to attend, even if people don’t think they can help out in any emergency situations that pop up.
“The takeaway of your awareness of what’s going on in the room. Not becoming so consumed in your immediate surroundings that you become unaware that something’s going on,” Reynolds said. "So, there’s benefit to attending something like this”
And over the two-day course, attendees will be constantly reminded about what can be preventable.
In fact, Kimbrow has a saying about situational safety — if it’s foreseeable, it’s preventable.
“That’s what it’s all about in today’s world: Being prepared for the moment in time that something is to occur in your congregation under your roof," Kimbrow said. "That you’re able to step up to the plate and take on the responsibility to neutralize that threat.”
