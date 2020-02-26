Pay It Forward: The Parenting Cottages Lubbock

“We’re so honored to pay it forward to your organization and all the wonderful work that you do,” Vicki Love, CEO of WesTex Federal Credit Union, said. “Our credit union is very much founded on being community connected. And so this is just a great fit to pay it forward to because we want to bring additional awareness to your organization because we don’t like the pay it forward to stop with us. And so, you know, a lot of times that’s how people hear about you. how they make an impact financially or in every other way to your organization, so you continue to enjoy much success and impact families in a very positive way.”