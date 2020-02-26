Red Raiders fall on the road against Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 22nd ranked Red Raiders scored their lowest point total of the season falling 65-51 to Oklahoma Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.
Tech fell behind 21-6 and had to play catch up all night.
The Red Raiders were down 10 at the half
Kevin McCullar led the way with 13 points while Chris Clark added 11.
Jahmi’us Ramsey was 0 for 8 from the field and went scoreless with 5 rebounds.
The Red Raiders fall to 18-10 overall and 9-6 in Conference.
Texas Tech hosts Texas 11am Saturday.
