Red Raiders fall on the road against Oklahoma
By Pete Christy | February 25, 2020 at 10:09 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 10:09 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 22nd ranked Red Raiders scored their lowest point total of the season falling 65-51 to Oklahoma Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

Tech fell behind 21-6 and had to play catch up all night.

The Red Raiders were down 10 at the half

Kevin McCullar led the way with 13 points while Chris Clark added 11.

Jahmi’us Ramsey was 0 for 8 from the field and went scoreless with 5 rebounds.

The Red Raiders fall to 18-10 overall and 9-6 in Conference.

Texas Tech hosts Texas 11am Saturday.

