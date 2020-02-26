1st US soldier infected with coronavirus as cases in South Korea increase

Seoul, South Korea (KWTX) - A US soldier stationed in South Korea tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a US Forces Korea statement.
The soldier is the first US service member to test positive for the novel coronavirus, CNN and the AP report.
He is stationed at Camp Carroll, about 12.4 miles from Daegu, and is currently in self-quarantine.
Military officials are tracking down the people he had been in contact with.
Col. Edward Ballanco, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Daegu, said two bowling alleys at Camp Walker and Camp Carroll and a golf course at Camp Walker were closed after the soldier’s case was confirmed.
All restaurants at the bases, and also Camp Henry and Camp George in Daegu, could now provide only takeout meals with soldiers and family members prohibited from dining there, Ballanco said.
South Korea now has 1,146 confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus and eleven deaths.
About 28,000 US troops are stationed in South Korea.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.