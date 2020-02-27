Consider This: Council Hijackers and Heroes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a split vote late Tuesday night, Lubbock City Council voted for the zoning change needed to allow the Lubbock County Expo Center to be built at the location approved by voters more than a year ago.
I was at City Hall for the six hour discussion, I listened to every concerned citizen, witnessed an intense debate among council, and observed a thoughtful deliberation that produced the right decision. a decision that should effectively place the expo center at the north loop and university location.
But I can tell first hand, some council members came prepared to hijack the hard work of the citizen committee charged with executing a project approved by 65% of voters.
A behind-the-scenes effort to quietly relocate the event center to the South Plains Fairgrounds. A location that is simply not large enough for future growth.
The heroes here: councilmen Randy Christian, Steve Massengale, Jeff Griffith and a courageous Mayor Dan Pope who cast the deciding vote, despite enormous pressure to change the location.
And finally, a major thanks to Randy Jordan, chairman of the expo committee spearheading the project from it's inception. This project was managed correctly thanks to Randy's leadeship, determination, and resolve.
So Consider This: Tuesday’s vote was the first of two needed to build this event center, at the only location approved by you, the voters. we’re counting on the heroes from that meeting to seal the deal.
