Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, a federal bankruptcy judge has approved a $7.5 million settlement between Vista Bank and the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.
- The settlement protects Vista Bank against actions by the bankruptcy court.
Police say a gunman opened fire on an SUV near 73rd Street and University Avenue.
- That interaction injured a 17-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon.
- The boy only suffered moderate injuries. Police are still looking for the suspect.
An employee killed five people at the Molson-Coors Brewery in Milwaukee before turning the gun on himself.
- There is no word on what led to the rampage.
- The victim’s names will be released today.
President Donald Trump has appointed Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the nation’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
- The White House requested $2.5 billion in emergency funding to address the disease.
Right now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking to confirm if a patient in California could be the first U.S. “community spread” case of coronavirus.
- They say the northern California resident has a respiratory infection.
- If confirmed, this would be the first person to contract the virus who did not visit a foreign country.
