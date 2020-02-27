Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Judge approves Vista Bank settlement with RDAG, employee kills 5 at Milwaukee brewery, president appoints Pence to deal with coronavirus

By Michael Cantu | February 27, 2020 at 6:15 AM CST - Updated February 27 at 6:15 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a federal bankruptcy judge has approved a $7.5 million settlement between Vista Bank and the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.

Police say a gunman opened fire on an SUV near 73rd Street and University Avenue.

An employee killed five people at the Molson-Coors Brewery in Milwaukee before turning the gun on himself.

President Donald Trump has appointed Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the nation’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

  • The White House requested $2.5 billion in emergency funding to address the disease.

Right now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking to confirm if a patient in California could be the first U.S. “community spread” case of coronavirus.

