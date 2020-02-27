Former teacher’s aide pleads guilty to sending obscene material to a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former O.L. Slaton Middle School teacher’s aide has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of transfer of obscene material to a minor. In October of 2019, then 23-year-old Alyssa Bryan was indicted on a charge of indecent exposure after being accused of sending nude pictures to a 14-year-old, according to court documents.
In federal documents filed Wednesday, the factual resume states Bryan agrees that she committed all the essential elements of the offense.
She faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $250,000, supervised release for up to three years and will have to register as a sex offender. Her sentencing date has not yet been set.
According to incident reports from Lubbock police, staff at O.L. Slaton middle school began investigating rumors in December of 2018 that an LISD teacher’s aide was involved in a relationship with a student.
The report says Bryan was working at the school when she began engaging with one of the students who told her he was 14-years-old.
In the report, the student says Bryan began by making passing comments about his looks at school and “asking weird questions” before escalating to messages every day on Facebook Messenger.
Police asked the student if things got inappropriate from there, and he described times when Bryan would video call him, fully nude. The report says the student believed Bryan wanted to have physical relations with him.
The mother of the student outlined to police how she had found messages of photos from Bryan to her son and confronted her.
The report states on another occasion, she caught her son and some of his friends on the phone and recognized the teacher, who was talking to the boys about meeting.
The student told police Bryan was offering him money, and he became so uncomfortable he stopped going to school.
Bryan was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.
Bryan submitted her resignation in March 2019 and was arrested by U.S. Marshals.
Bryan was indicted by a federal grand jury and is facing federal charges as of Jan. 8, 2020.
