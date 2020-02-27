I Beat Pete: Punt, pass and kick against Lubbock Liberty Eagles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week we have a punt, pass and kick challenge with the Lubbock Liberty Eagles, a semi-pro football team that plays home games at Lubbock Christian High School.
Their home opener is 3 p.m. Saturday against the West Texas Drillers at Lubbock Christian HS. The Lubbock Liberty Eagles won their season opener in Abilene last week.
For the challenge, we started at the goal line and punted, passed and kicked trying to get the closest to the other goal post. Check out the challenge and go support the Liberty Eagles Saturday.
I’m working my way to 1,000 challenges. If you have a challenge, email me at pete.christy@kcbd.com.
I Beat Pete is sponsored by AS Dent Shop.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.