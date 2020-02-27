KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jocynda

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jocynda, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Jocynda is a 2-year-old red and white pit who arrived at LAS as a stray.
She is up-to-date on her shots and comes with a voucher for spaying.
Jocynda’s adoption fees for Thursday, Feb. 27, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.
To see more of KCBD's Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.
