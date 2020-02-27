Lady Raiders drop one to Oklahoma State in Stillwater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders were looking for another big road win, facing a team they beat by 30 at home, but Oklahoma State had a huge second half to top Texas Tech 74-58, Wednesday night.
The Lady Raiders were up by four at the half.
However, Oklahoma State outscored them 25-13 in the third and 19-11 in the 4th to pull away for the victory.
The Lady Raiders fall to 16-10 overall and 5-10 in Conference.
Brittany Brewer led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
Lexi Gordon added 15 points and seven rebounds.
Tech hosts TCU Sunday at noon.
