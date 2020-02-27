LSU looks to extend streak vs A&M

STEPPING UP: The Aggies have been led by Josh Nebo and Savion Flagg. Nebo has averaged 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while Flagg has put up 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been anchored by Skylar Mays and Trendon Watford, who have combined to score 29.8 points per outing.MIGHTY MAYS: Mays has connected on 36.1 percent of the 108 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 17 over his last five games. He's also made 84.1 percent of his free throws this season.