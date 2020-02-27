Lubbock Christian names Scott McDowell as seventh president

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University has named Scott McDowell as its seventh president.
The university made that announcement during a news conference on Thursday. LCU’s board of trustees started the search for a new president during the summer.
McDowell is currently listed as the vice president for student life for Abilene Christian University. He started in that position in August of 2018.
He is a graduate from Freed-Harman University in Henderson, Tennessee, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Bible. He also has a master’s in religion from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee and a doctorate in higher education leadership from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California.
Since June, a team of three LCU administrators have taken on presidential duties. This came after former university president, Tim Perrin, left in April to take a job with Pepperdine University in California.
LCU streamed the entire announcement ceremony for McDowell. That can be seen below:
