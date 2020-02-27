Lubbock Northwest Little League faces uncertainty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Parents in northwest Lubbock are wondering if their children will be able to play baseball this season.
The Northwest Little League elected a new board of directors last night, which is now reviewing the operations and finances of the league.
Jimmy Cohorn said his 5-year-old son, AJ, might not get to play t-ball this year.
“How are we going to tell the kid that he can’t play baseball this year,” Cohorn said. “You know, it’s just going to break his little heart. It really is.”
It is supposed to be AJ’s second season with the Northwest Little League, but when it came time to try out..
“We go to the fields, nobody’s there,” Cohorn said.
Cohorn said he made a call and was told tryouts were rescheduled due to a paperwork issue.
“Well, then yesterday morning, out at the shop, I heard on the radio that they may not get to play this year at all,” Cohorn said.
The Little League district administrator hosted a meeting last night to discuss the northwest charter.
KCBD showed up at the meeting, but was told it was closed to the media. We received the following statement this morning from Brian McClintock, Little League senior director of communications:
“Working with our Southwest Region Staff and district volunteers, the general membership of Lubbock Northwest Little League elected a new board of directors last night. They will now work together to review all of the operations and finances of the league with the goal of fully supporting its players and families.”
Cohorn said he still has not heard anything.
“Are we playing, are we not playing,” Cohorn said. “Do we get to go to another league, if not, do we get our money back?”
Cohorn said if they do not get to play, it will affect around 100 kids.
