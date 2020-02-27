March moving in like a lamb

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Spring-like weather returned to the region today as sunshine and dry winds allowed temps to climb to the mid 60s.
After another cold morning on Friday, it will again warm to the mid 60s in the afternoon with sunny skies and some lighter wind speeds.
As we move into the weekend you can look forward to more sunshine and much warmer temperatures from Saturday through Monday. The afternoon temps should climb to the low to mid 70s all three days.
The only ‘hitch’ will be gusty winds on Saturday afternoon and breezy winds on Sunday. Wind speeds on Saturday will likely be near 30 mph in gusts and average speeds of 15 to 25 mph from the southwest. The speeds should be lower on Sunday and still from the southwest.
Once again, the next change will begin by Tuesday with colder temperatures, gusty winds and a slight chance of some rain for the South Plains late Tuesday into Wednesday. At this time it appears it will be a drop back into the 50s for the afternoons of Tuesday
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.