Weekend warm up, work-week cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warming trend begins today and continues through the weekend. In addition to warmer, some days will be somewhat windy, creating an elevated wildfire danger. However, in line with the pattern of the past six weeks, following the mild weekend temperatures another cold front will take aim on the KCBD viewing area.
We start the day cold, though not as cold as yesterday. Temperatures are mostly in the 20s and wind chills mostly in the teens.
Full sunshine returns today, which will be slightly breezy with a much warmer afternoon. Early morning winds generally range from 5 to 15 mph but will run from 10 to 20 mph most of this afternoon. Highs will range from near 60 degrees in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-60s in the southeast.
Clear and cold, though again not as cold, tonight. Winds will be very light. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-20s to the low 30s.
By the way, the last week of February is when Lubbock's average low temperature finally rises above freezing. From November 24 through February 25 the average low is freezing or below.
More sunshine is on the way Friday, with a few clouds arriving late in the day. Plus, temperatures will warm slightly AND winds will remain light. It's going to be a nice afternoon.
Even warmer days follow this weekend, with highs in the 70s. Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy if not somewhat windy. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and again breezy if not somewhat windy.
Our local wildfire danger will become elevated this weekend, with the dry, warm, and at least breezy if not windy conditions. No burn weather conditions are expected from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon. Outdoor grilling in appropriate enclosures is okay.
Once again, after mild weekend temperatures another cold front will arrive during the week. This will again drop temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday and bring a chance of showers from late Monday through early Thursday.
Based on data available now, I expect temperatures in and around Lubbock to be above freezing during the precipitation chance. As such, any showers would fall as rain. However, temperatures just northwest of Lubbock may drop enough that some snow may fall in that area.
Watch for updates. And watch for today’s video which will post here before 9 AM.
