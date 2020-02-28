Cincy faces tough test vs No. 25 Houston

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 42 percent of Houston's scoring this season. For Cincinnati, Tre Scott, Jarron Cumberland, Keith Williams and Jaevin Cumberland have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Cincinnati scoring, including 79 percent of the team's points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TRE: Scott has connected on 30.6 percent of the 49 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last five games. He's also made 61.5 percent of his free throws this season.