Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for information on a tanker truck fire at a Stripes off North Loop 289 and University Avenue.
- Prior to the fire, the driver of the truck emptied out the trailer of diesel fuel then went home.
- No injuries were reported.
- Anyone with information is asked to call the fire marshal at 806-775-2646.
Today is the last day to vote early for next Tuesday’s Super Tuesday primaries.
- More than 17,000 voters have cast a ballot.
- Polls open at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. today.
- Get ballot information, location and times here.
The coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll on the stock market.
- The dow fell nearly 1,200 points on Thursday, it’s worst single-day drop ever.
- The drop came after California announced it is monitoring 8,400 people for the disease.
- Read more on that from The Associated Press: Global stocks fall on virus fears after Wall Street plunge
Afghanistan and the Taliban are going into talks today for a peace deal.
- If it works out, Saturday, the U.S. will sign a document that will begin the first phase of a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
- That would start the end of a more than 18-year war.
- Read more from The AP here: Afghans view US-Taliban deal with well-earned skepticism
