Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Fire marshal asks for help after tanker truck catches fire at gas station, today is last day of early voting, Taliban works on peace deal with Afghanistan

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | February 28, 2020 at 6:08 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 6:08 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for information on a tanker truck fire at a Stripes off North Loop 289 and University Avenue.

  • Prior to the fire, the driver of the truck emptied out the trailer of diesel fuel then went home.
  • No injuries were reported.
  • Anyone with information is asked to call the fire marshal at 806-775-2646.

Today is the last day to vote early for next Tuesday’s Super Tuesday primaries.

  • More than 17,000 voters have cast a ballot.
  • Polls open at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. today.
  • Get ballot information, location and times here.

The coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll on the stock market.

Afghanistan and the Taliban are going into talks today for a peace deal.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.