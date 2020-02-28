Fire marshal asks for information on tanker truck fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshals Office is asking for information about a tanker truck fire in a Stripes parking lot off North Loop 289 and University Avenue.
That fire was reported at noon on Thursday. A viewer sent video to KCBD NewsChannel 11 from the scene.
Prior to the fire, the driver of the tanker truck emptied the trailer of diesel fuel, parked the truck and then went home. No injuries were reported.
Any person with information is asked to call the fire marshals office at 806-775-2646.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.