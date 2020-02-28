Food for Thought: 2/27/2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of nearly 60 Lubbock food establishments. They’re checking to make sure your family is safe when dining out.
Low performers:
Growler USA at 6030 Marsha Sharp Freeway had 12 violations.
* Ready to eat noodles were not at the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees or below.
* Many ready-to-eat items were thrown out because they were held past their 7-day date mark.
* Other ready-to-eat foods did not have expiration dates.
* Raw eggs were stored over cut veggies.
* The dish washer was not sanitizing.
* There were no test strips available to check the sanitizing solutions.
* Several items and utensils were broken.
* Wet dishes were stacked together.
* An employee was eating at a prep table in the kitchen.
* Employee's clothing was on a shelf next to dry goods.
* The food manager certificate was not posted.
* The inspectors notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows most of the violations were corrected during the inspection.
Joel's at 3116 Amherst had 15 violations.
* Chili was not cooling properly. This can cause bacteria growth.
* Ground beef was not hot enough.
* Eggs were on a counter. They were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
* Meat was thawing on a counter top.
* A chlorine sanitizer was not strong enough.
* The facility did not have test strips for the sanitizer.
* An employee did not wash their hands before handling ready-to-eat foods with their bare hands.
* The 3-compartment sink was leaking.
* The back door did not have a door sweep.
* Employees' personal drinks were in the kitchen area.
* Kitchen utensils were damaged.
* The light fixture in the kitchen did not have a shatter-resistant shield.
* Floor tiles in the kitchen were heavily damaged.
* The restroom door does not properly close.
* The inspectors notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows most of the violations were corrected during the inspection.
Now for the good news. Here’s a look at this week’s top performers:
* Chicken Express at 210 Slide
* For Goodness Shapes at 7006 University
* One Guy from Italy (inside the Flea Market) at 1808 Clovis
* Pizza Hut/Taco Bell at 2001 50th
* Schlotzsky’s at 6804 82nd
* Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 2520 82nd
* Dos Hermanas Mexican Food (mobile)
* Little Blue Trailer (mobile)
