KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Clooney

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Clooney, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Clooney is a 2-year-old pit mix who arrived at the shelter in mid-December.
He is house trained, neutered and up-to-date on his shots.
Clooney’s adoption fees for Friday, Feb. 28, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.
