Lubbock doctor convicted of forging prescriptions has probation revoked for drug use

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock doctor put on probation for forging prescriptions to obtain hydromorphone, an opioid medication, has been arrested after admitting drug use, violating the terms of that probation.
Dr. Brianne Nicole Williams was arrested on Feb. 21, 2020 charged with attempting to possess controlled substances, cocaine and heroin.
She was sentenced to five years probation back in May 2019, with a $5,000 fine.
Her attempt to possess controlled substances is considered a felony based on this prior offense.
Williams admitted using heroin in a conversation with her probation officer back on July 12, 2019 and later admitted to using heroin on or around June 23, 2019.
On Jan. 28, 2020 she told her probation officer she had used cocaine or heroin in October, November and December of 2019, and in January of 2020.
Williams is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, being held for U.S. Marshals.
