Proposed settlement would release Rick Dykes in RDAG bankruptcy case

The settlement states: The Attorney General has reviewed the terms of this Settlement Agreement and has been actively engaged in its negotiation and finalization. The Attorney General is in support of this Settlement Agreement and has agreed to cooperate with the Debtors, Mr. Dykes and the Creditors Trustee in effectuating the terms. With this cooperation, the Attorney General, and all of its affiliates and related entities over which the Attorney General exercises control or decision making or regulatory authority, has agreed to release any claims against the Debtors’ Estates arising out of or relating to consumer transactions.