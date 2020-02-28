Rice looks to sweep Middle Tenn.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Robert Martin, Ako Adams and Josh Parrish have collectively scored 38 percent of Rice's points this season and 43 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Middle Tennessee, C.J. Jones, Antonio Green, Donovan Sims and Jayce Johnson have collectively accounted for 65 percent of all Middle Tennessee scoring, including 68 percent of the team's points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 40.5 percent of the 168 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 28 over his last five games. He's also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.