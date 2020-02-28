Spring begins this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - February is ending on a relatively mild weather note. March will begin the same. In like a lamb, out like a lion? Meteorological spring begins Sunday.
Why do I say Spring begins Sunday, when the Spring Equinox (considered the “official” start of Spring) isn’t until March 19?
Using full months makes comparing seasons year-to-year a little easier. Also, weather during the last three weeks of a season typically are more similar to the following season. That is, weather during the first three weeks of March tends to be more Spring-like than Winter-like.
By this convention, Spring is March, April, and May. Summer is June, July, and August. Autumn September, October and November. That leaves December, January, and February as the full months making up winter.
Today begins cold, but not as cold as the past several mornings. In addition, there is little wind. As such, there is little to no wind chill this morning. Still, nearly the entire viewing area dropped below freezing overnight.
This afternoon is going to be very pleasant.
Thin cirrus clouds will drift overhead, but the day overall will be mostly sunny. Winds will remain light. Temperatures will again warm into the 60s. Some spots in the southeastern viewing area may top out near 70 degrees.
Following sunset a chill will quickly return to the air. Winds, though, will remain light this evening and overnight. The sky will be mostly fair.
Even warmer tomorrow, Leap Day, with highs mostly in the 70s. Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy, if not somewhat windy.
Our local wildfire danger will become elevated this weekend, with the dry, warm, and at least breezy if not windy conditions. No burn weather conditions are expected from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon. Outdoor grilling in appropriate enclosures is okay.
Sunday will be partly sunny and again breezy, if not somewhat windy, with a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.
Following the mild weekend temperatures? Yup, another cold front will arrive next week. It is expected around Tuesday. However, the air behind it will not be as cold as that behind fronts this month.
A slight chance of showers will develop late Monday, with a chance of rain Tuesday and Tuesday night. I anticipate temperatures to be above freezing during the precipitation chance. As such, any showers will be all rain.
The annual Severe Weather Awareness Day is next Saturday, March 7. Get the details for this event, and all events, at the Science Spectrum at sciencespectrum.org.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins on March 8. We spring forward one hour at 2 AM (to 3 AM).
If the time change bothers you, you might try going to bed and getting up about 10 minutes earlier each day. In six days you'll already be in synch with the time change, which is now 9 days away.
