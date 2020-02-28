Thursday evening collision near University Ave and CR 7540

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has provided details regarding a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles on South University Avenue, Thursday afternoon.
According to DPS, a pickup truck was traveling Northbound on County Road 2200 attempting to make a left turn onto County Road 7540, when DPS says the driver failed to yield right-of-way to a passenger car heading south, and the two cars collided.
The passenger car spun around, and collided with a school bus that was stopped at County Road 7540.
DPS says occupants from both the pickup truck and passenger car were transported for minor injuries.
There were 10 students on the school bus. No injuries were reported from the students or bus driver.
