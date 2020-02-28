Victim ran out on fire after Thursday blaze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people who were living in a garage and storage building continue to recovery inside of University Medical Center with burns that vary in severity. The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of this fire.
The Lubbock Fire Department responded to the scene just before 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of 15th Street. Firefighters were heading to a training when they saw the smoke and responded.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. The two victims who were living in the garage-storage were taken to UMC because of burns.
When firefighters began speaking with witnesses, they were told one of the victims ran out of the space while still on fire. The second person ran after them.
Both fell to the ground and one of the victims tried to “slap at the fire” when the victim on fire got up, and ran to a nearby courtyard of an apartment complex.
That victim, a woman, was taken to UMC with second-and-third degree burns on 80 percent of her posterior region. The second victim, a man, is being treated for second-and-third degree burns on about 10 percent of his body.
The City of Lubbock Codes Enforcement responded to the scene afterward and visited with the owner of the property. After a visit with the owner of the property, they decided to demolish the structure.
Investigators were also told the owner did not know the two were living there. The identity of the victims were not released.
