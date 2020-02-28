Woman pulled alive from lake at Maxey Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have pulled a woman alive from the lake at Maxey Park.
Police responded to a Check Subject callout at Maxey Park in the areas of 28th Street and Quaker Avenue, Thursday evening.
Once there, Police found a woman in Maxey Lake. She was pulled from the water, and Police say she is awake and has been transported by EMS with unknown injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCBD for more information as it becomes available.
