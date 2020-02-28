Your Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A great way to close out the week with light winds, mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 60s.
Don’t let those high clouds worry you, they will be tracking over the region through the weekend, but it will remain dry and mostly sunny. As for rain chances, our best chance for some needed rain will be Tuesday of next week.
As the daytime temperatures climb to the low to mid 70s for all of the area both Saturday and Sunday there will be some elevated fire danger, especially in the southwest South Plains on Sunday afternoon.
It will be a combination of warm temps and gusty and dry southwest winds that will create the wildfire danger this weekend. Winds will be out of the south to southwest and Saturday and then more from the west to southwest by Sunday. As for speeds, tomorrows from 15-25 with gusts near 30 mph and Sunday they will average between 20-30 mph with possible stronger gusts east of the caprock.
South winds will keep us warm on Monday with highs staying in the 60s to near 70 degrees. However, Tuesday brings a strong cold front and an upper level system will track to our south bringing a slight chance of rain to west Texas. There could be a chance of rain/snow mix in the western counties and in the panhandle.
The system should move out by Wednesday and let temperatures returns to the 60s.
