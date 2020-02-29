Baby boy comes home from hospital after being born on side of Slaton Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early Wednesday morning, just north of Slaton, Dedra Dean of Post gave birth to a baby boy while on her way to the hospital, with her sister driving the car.
“I couldn’t believe what just happened. It’s like something you see in a movie," Dean said.
Dean said she knew her contractions were just minutes apart, but she didn’t anticipate the baby coming so fast.
Dean’s mother, riding in a car right behind the two sisters, called 9-1-1 after both vehicles pulled over.
Officer Tommy Higgins of Slaton PD responded.
“On dispatch, they called and said 'Somebody is actively in labor," Ofc. Higgins said.
But Higgins said by the time he got to the car, baby Zade was already born.
“They didn’t give much information, so I didn’t really know what to expect. I just knew someone was in a labor and a baby was possibly on the way or there was already a baby-to-go," Higgins said.
Officer Higgins said his priorities were making sure everyone was medically and physically safe from fast cars while they waited for EMS.
“Them being on the highway, people are going 75 miles an hour, someone might get hit. So I got out there, I pulled up as fast as I could, got my lights on, to try to keep us all safe," Higgins said.
Slaton Police Chief Trevor Barnes commended Higgins for taking control of the situation.
“The sigh of relief Officer Higgins must have felt to see those lights and hear those sirens because it’s such a scary thing when things like this happen, you sometimes freak out,” Chief Barnes said. “Nobody taught him in the academy how to deliver a baby.”
Officer Higgins is proud of his work, too, calling it the scariest experience of his career.
“They both seemed very happy and everyone was safe. There were no problems I could see with my limited training. That made me very happy.”
With her new baby right by her side, Dean says she is very happy and thankful for the way everyone responded.
Officer Higgins is happy that Dean’s family called 9-1-1, saying that no emergency is too minor or major.
