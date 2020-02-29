Hoop Madness Playoff scores & highlights for Friday, Feb. 28

By Pete Christy | February 28, 2020 at 10:08 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 10:45 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness playoff scores for Boys and Girls from Friday night:

KCBD Hoop Madness Highlights for Feb. 28 (Part 2)

Girls

TAPPS State Championships

4A

#9 Trinity Christian 50 #1 Austin School for the Deaf 25

2A

#2 Southcrest Christian 46 #1 Austin Waldorf 28

1A

#1 San Antonio Legacy 58 #2 Kingdom Prep 34

UIL

Regional Semifinals

6A

#13 Cedar Hill 53 Frenship 49

3A

#7 Idalou 44 #10 Brock 28

#8 Shallowater 47 #2 Jim Ned 40

1A

#1 Nazareth 46 #4 Ropes 44

#6 New Home 48 Claude 46

#7 Hermleigh 43 #16 Blackwell 27

Boys

Area Round

Frenship 60 Haltom 53

Argyle 44 Snyder 28

Littlefield 75 Anthony 62

Abernathy 62 Crane 40

Shallowater 82 Tornillo 49

Floydada 64 Stratford 63

Christoval 55 Plains 33

Clarendon 69 Farwell 48

Gruver 99 New Deal 52

Tahoka 46 Hawley 38

Valley 37 Groom 28

O’Donnell 49 Morton 42

Klondike 68 SpringLake-Earth 67

Jayton 43 Aspermont 29

Paducah 72 Hamlin 52

Westbrook 59 Spur 58

TAPPS State Semifinals

All Saints 82 Dallas First Baptist 49

