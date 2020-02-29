Hoop Madness Playoff scores & highlights for Friday, Feb. 28

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness playoff scores for Boys and Girls from Friday night:
Girls
TAPPS State Championships
4A
#9 Trinity Christian 50 #1 Austin School for the Deaf 25
2A
#2 Southcrest Christian 46 #1 Austin Waldorf 28
1A
#1 San Antonio Legacy 58 #2 Kingdom Prep 34
UIL
Regional Semifinals
6A
#13 Cedar Hill 53 Frenship 49
3A
#7 Idalou 44 #10 Brock 28
#8 Shallowater 47 #2 Jim Ned 40
1A
#1 Nazareth 46 #4 Ropes 44
#6 New Home 48 Claude 46
#7 Hermleigh 43 #16 Blackwell 27
Boys
Area Round
Frenship 60 Haltom 53
Argyle 44 Snyder 28
Littlefield 75 Anthony 62
Abernathy 62 Crane 40
Shallowater 82 Tornillo 49
Floydada 64 Stratford 63
Christoval 55 Plains 33
Clarendon 69 Farwell 48
Gruver 99 New Deal 52
Tahoka 46 Hawley 38
Valley 37 Groom 28
O’Donnell 49 Morton 42
Klondike 68 SpringLake-Earth 67
Jayton 43 Aspermont 29
Paducah 72 Hamlin 52
Westbrook 59 Spur 58
TAPPS State Semifinals
All Saints 82 Dallas First Baptist 49
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.