Local artist raising money to create a community art center to promote artists of color

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A local artist is raising money to create a community art center dedicated to promoting artists of color. It’s called the East Lubbock Art House.
The artist behind the project, Danielle East, said her goal is to uplift and revitalize the East Lubbock/Dunbar community through art.
“It’s not a secret that the art world is 85 percent white,” East said.
East said more than 50 percent of the world is people of color.
“I want people to see that they make art, great art too,” East said, “and they need the strength and the curatorial help and the practices, they need the same support that everyone else gets.”
That is why she wants to create the East Lubbock Art House.
“A center to have art exhibitions presented by artists of color,” East said, “they would have art classes and art events.”
She said it would be a place to promote artists of color and bridge the gap between the art community and the eastside of Lubbock.
“Some people don’t have like proper transportation and it’s really hard to go 10 miles across town to do something,” East said.
East is trying to raise $30,000 by April 2nd to make her dream a reality.
“I want to do workshops,” East said, “and then art classes that volunteers or art teachers could teach.”
East said she is inspired by people who look like her- black women and art centers that are run by people of color.
“It’s really strong to see that, because I never knew that actually went on until I was an adult,” East said.
East wants to involve local artists in the East Lubbock Art House, and also bring other artists from across Texas to Lubbock.
“I think that impact will make other people move here and do business here,” East said.
You can learn more about the project and donate at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/eastlubbockarthouse/east-lubbock-art-house-help-build-the-lubbock-art-community?ref=project_link&fbclid=IwAR2c4YThLMrsegkCXx8ImAh58YkaP7EJhcAZnQhdkwdzUDcmywLJhDgcUvE
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.