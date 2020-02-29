Tony Romo signs record-breaking deal, staying with CBS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tony Romo will remain with CBS as its top NFL analyst after agreeing to a record extension that makes him the highest paid NFL analyst in television history, according to the CBS Sports.
According to the New York Post, the multi-year deal will pay Romo around $17 million per season and be worth more than $100 million total.
Romo was hired by CBS in 2017 when he retired after 14 seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys.
Romo signed a 3-year deal that averaged $3 million per season.
The highest paid analyst before Tony Romo was John Madden. Madden was making $8 million per season.
