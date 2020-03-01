Breezy and warm Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Mild temperatures are in the forecast this evening.
High clouds will be the only weather feature of interest this evening and overnight tonight.
Low temperatures will be warmer with most locations falling into the lower and middle 40’s.
Sunday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the middle to upper 70’s.
Locations off the Caprock will likely warm into the lower 80’s Sunday afternoon.
Gusty winds and low humidity will create elevated fire dangers during the afternoon hours Sunday.
Winds increase out of the west at 20 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph expected during the afternoon.
Sunday night remains fair and mild with lows in the middle 40’s.
A cold front will stall across the area Monday creating a wide temperature range with 50’s for highs northern areas.
70’s are still expected south of the front Monday afternoon.
Rain chances increase Monday night and Tuesday with colder temperatures across the entire area Tuesday.
