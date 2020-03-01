Community mourns Crosbyton bus driver Bobby Hardin

CROSBYTON, Texas (KCBD) - Longtime Crosbyton bus driver Bobby Hardin was remembered Saturday after his passing this week at the age of 86.
We shared his story with you at the beginning of this school year. He was back driving a bus for the school district after a battle with lung cancer.
This was his 18th year driving a bus for Crosbyton. Before that he owned and operated Hardin Radiator Repair for 53 years and served the community in many other ways.
We want to send our condolences to the Hardin family and thank them for allowing us to share Bobby’s story.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.