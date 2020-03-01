Driver and passenger flee after crashing into power pole on 34th Street and Gary Avenue Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed one vehicle has struck a power pole on 34th St. and Gary Ave. Sunday morning.
According to police, the vehicle flipped after striking a power pole.
The two occupants fled the scene after crashing into the power pole.
No power outages have been reported at this time.
The driver and passenger have not been located yet according to police.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area as investigations pursue.
KCBD will continue to update the story as we receive more details.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.