Hoop Madness Playoff Results for Saturday, Feb. 29

By Pete Christy | February 29, 2020 at 9:01 PM CST - Updated February 29 at 9:01 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are your high school basketball playoff scores for boys and girls.

GIRLS

Region I Finals (winners to the State Tournament)

6A Duncanville 56 Cedar Hill 54

5A Mansfield Timberview 51 Amarillo 49

4A Argyle 42 Bridgeport 38

3A Shallowater 45 Idalou 42

2A Gruver 34 Panhandle 27

1A Nazareth 37 New Home 30

1A Region 2 Veribest 27 Hermleigh 25

BOYS

UIL Area Round

EP Andres 48 Monterey 46

TAPPS State Championship

2A

Alpha Omega 43 All Saints 38

