Hoop Madness Playoff Results for Saturday, Feb. 29

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are your high school basketball playoff scores for boys and girls.
GIRLS
Region I Finals (winners to the State Tournament)
6A Duncanville 56 Cedar Hill 54
5A Mansfield Timberview 51 Amarillo 49
4A Argyle 42 Bridgeport 38
3A Shallowater 45 Idalou 42
2A Gruver 34 Panhandle 27
1A Nazareth 37 New Home 30
1A Region 2 Veribest 27 Hermleigh 25
BOYS
UIL Area Round
EP Andres 48 Monterey 46
TAPPS State Championship
2A
Alpha Omega 43 All Saints 38
