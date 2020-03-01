Lady Raiders beat No. 25 TCU 87-83

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders took on the No. 25 TCU Horned Frogs Sunday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders came into today’s game with an overall record of 16-10.
The Lady Raiders were looking to bounce back from a 16 point loss to Oklahoma St.
No. 25 TCU came into the game with an overall record of 20-6.
The Lady Raiders will be at home on Wednesday, March 4, to take on West Virginia at 8 p.m.
No. 25 TCU will be back in Fort Worth to take on the Oklahoma Sooners Wednesday, March 4, at 6 p.m.
