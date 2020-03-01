Lala Chavez launches re-election campaign for LISD District 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD's District 1 Trustee has announced her bid for re-election.
Lala Chavez kicked off her campaign Saturday morning at the site of the district’s future North Elementary School at North Avenue U and Cesar E. Chavez Drive.
Chavez has held the District 1 seat on the Board of Trustees since 2016.
She points to the recent bond passage as a major accomplishment, which made the North Elementary School possible.
She says the job is not done and she hopes to be re-elected to ensure that school and others, like the new Willie McCool Academy and Mackenzie Middle School, which she says is struggling, are all teaching each child well and equally.
