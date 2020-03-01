No. 2 Red Raiders rally to top No. 9 Florida State in extra innings

Tallahassee, FL (KCBD) - The No. 2 Red Raiders trailed throughout the game at No. 9 Florida State, but kept battling, pulling out a thrilling 6-5 11-inning win in Tallahassee Saturday night.
Tech trailed 4-1 in the 5th when Cole Stillwell doubled with the bases loaded, plating all three runs to tie the game at 4.
Then the Red Raiders trailed 5-4 in the Top of the 9th when Dru Baker hit a solo home run to force extra innings.
In the 11th Dylan Neuse hit a little tapper. The throw got away from the first baseman allowing Dillon Carter to score the go ahead run all the way from first.
Micah Dallas came in to pitch in relief going 3 2/3 innings allowing one hit and one run.
John McMillion finished it off going two and 1/3 innings allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts.
Red Raider pitchers struck out 19 Florida State batters. Tech starter Bryce Bonnin also struck out seven.
Texas Tech is now 10-1 overall and they visit Florida State again Sunday.
