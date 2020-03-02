City to unveil planning efforts on coronavirus outbreak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City leaders will unveil the steps that have, and will be taken regarding COVID-19, which is caused by a member of the coronavirus.
Leadership will discuss those steps during a news conference at 3 p.m. today inside the Lubbock Fire Rescue Auditorium at 1515 E. Ursuline St. Details over the city’s planning efforts have not been made public yet.
During that news conference the public will hear from Katherine Wells, the director of public health; Dr. Ronald Cook, a local health authority; and Jarrett Atkinson, the Lubbock city manager.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will live stream that news conference as it happens.
