Cold front today, showers tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - February ended mild, with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. This morning, however, there is a cold front moving through the KCBD viewing area and a potential precipitation producer approaching West Texas. Weather changes are unfolding.
Today will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Highs will range from near 60 degrees in the far northwestern viewing area to the low 70s in the far southeast. Winds will shift to the north and northeast with speeds at times of 10 to 20 mph behind the cold front.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of light rain over the southern viewing area by morning. Temperatures area wide will remain above freezing.
Tomorrow will be cloudy with an increasing chance of rain. Rain is likely over the southern viewing area with a chance of rain in the northern viewing area, though mainly late in the day. With the clouds and rain it will be a bit chilly, or at least very cool. Temperatures will peak in the 50s. Winds generally will be light, with the possible exception of brief gusty conditions near showers.
Tomorrow night into Wednesday will be our greatest chance of rain. Rain is likely over the southern viewing area while rain chances will be low over the north. Total amounts greater than an inch are possible in the south while amounts are likely to remain under a quarter inch in the far northern viewing area.
At this time, I anticipate above freezing temperatures throughout the rain window, with the possible exception of the far northwestern viewing area. There the rain may mix with or change over to wintry showers. No wintry accumulation is expected on area roads.
I’ll add my daily video to our Weather Page here before 9 this morning.
The annual Severe Weather Awareness Day is Saturday, March 7, from 10 AM to 4 PM. Get the details for this event, and all events at the Science Spectrum, at sciencespectrum.org.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins Saturday night - Sunday morning. Time springs forward one hour at 2 AM (2 AM becomes 3 AM).
If the time change bothers you, you might try going to bed and getting up about 10 minutes earlier each day. By Saturday night you’ll be going to bed and getting up an hour earlier, in sync with the time change.
