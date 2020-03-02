Crash causes morning outages across Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A car that hit a power pole in southeast Lubbock caused many residents to be without power throughout most of Monday morning.
By around 9:45 a.m. most of the power was restored to home. Currently, Lubbock Power & Light is working to restore about 20 percent of customers who are still without.
LP&L says the crash was reported around 2:15 a.m. and affected about 1,000 of its customers. About 80 percent of the outages were fixed by around 5 a.m.
By around 10:15 a.m. LP&L reported power was fully restored to all areas.
