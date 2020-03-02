Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Voters ready for Super Tuesday, rabies exposure possible from San Antonio stock show, North Korea launches more missiles

By Michael Cantu | March 2, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 6:28 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, voters are looking ahead to Super Tuesday.

  • Voters in 14 states head to the polls to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary, which includes Texas.
  • Early voting has wrapped up and in Lubbock County, 22,747 voters cast an early ballot over the 11-day period.
  • There are 176,841 registered voters in Lubbock County.

Troops with the Department of Public Safety, Lubbock EMS and the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.

The Texas Health Department is warning people who visited the stock barn at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo they may have been exposed to rabies.

The North Korea military has become active again after months of silence.

  • The South Korea military says the North has launched two ballistic missiles into its eastern sea.
  • It is thought the missiles being tested could have the power to strike in either South Korea or Japan.
  • Read the latest from The Associated Press here: North Korea fires presumed short-range missiles into the sea

