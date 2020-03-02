Increasing clouds, chance of rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A strong low pressure system will approach West Texas tonight and Tuesday.
The storm system will combine with a cold front to bring showers and isolated thunderstorms across the South Plains viewing area Tuesday and Wednesday.
Clouds increase across the area tonight.
Lows drop into the lower and middle 40’s.
West-southwest winds should average 5 to 15 mph overnight.
Cloudy skies are likely Tuesday with rain chances increasing, especially after noon.
Highs remain in the 50’s with a few 60’s possible if we receive any sunshine at all.
Rainfall may become locally heavy Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night across our southern counties from Seminole to Snyder.
It remains cloudy and cold Tuesday night with a chance of rain.
Isolated thunderstorms and locally heavy downpours are possible.
Our highest rain chance is likely Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
Low temperatures drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.
Clouds appear likely again Wednesday with a chance of rain, especially before noon.
Highs remain in the 40’s and 50’s Wednesday.
Skies clear out with warmer weather expected Thursday.
