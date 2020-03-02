KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hank, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Hank is a 4-year-old collie-hound mix.
He is up-to-date on his shots and comes with a voucher for neutering. He is a sweetheart that gets along very well with other female dogs.
Hank’s adoption fees for Monday, March 3, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
