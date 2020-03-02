Parkview Pediatric Dentistry North Lubbock office ribbon cutting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Parkview Pediatric Dentistry is excited to open the doors to its new clinic in North Lubbock at 809 North Frankford Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79416 .
This is the second location for Parkview Pediatric Dentistry, the first is located on 75th St And Quaker Avenue.
This new cutting edge office is built with children and their parents in mind.
The clinic is fun and inviting with many elements to help children enjoy their visit to the dentist.
Parkview is now scheduling new patients for the North Lubbock office.
Parkview Pediatric Dentistry was founded in 2013 by Dustin Janssen, a Shallowater Texas Native.
Parkview has since grown to serve many children in West Texas and New Mexico. As the practice has grown the focus is still on treating each child with the individualized care they deserve.
Dr Janssen along with Dr Molly Lopez-Cepero and Dr Kyle Reynolds are all board certified pediatric dentists.
They are thankful for the opportunity to continue the exceptional level of care that is expected from Parkview.
For more information about Dr. Dusty, Dr. Molly, and Dr Kyle visit www.parkviewkidsdentistry.com
