Sunday night house fire in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday night at approximately 10:25 p.m., LFR units responded to the 4800 block of 24th st on a reported structure fire.
The fire started in the bedroom. The single occupant heard popping noises coming from the bedroom.
Flames were seen near where her space heating was. There was a large fire load in this room.
Most of the fire damage was in the room of origin, with fire damage to the two adjoining rooms.
The rest of the home had extensive smoke damage.
Fire crews safely retrieved a dog that had gone into a kennel. There were three other medium sized dogs that were not found and presumed to have gotten out of the house before fire crews arrived.
No injuries were reported. Red Crossed was called for assistance for one displaced occupant.
The cause of the fire is classified as accidental. This investigation is now closed.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us
