Texas looks to extend streak vs OU

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Austin Reaves have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Coleman III has connected on 39.8 percent of the 103 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last five games. He's also made 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.